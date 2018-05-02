Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Aug 13th, 2019

Police grant bail to Friends garment owner, employee will face severe charges

Forensic Dept scanning cellphones of staff, owner

Nagpur: Sitabuldi police have granted bail to the owner of Friends garment shop Kishan Indrachand Agrawal. While Nikhil alias Pintu Deepak Chothumal working as a salesman will be examined further on the charges of clicking obscene video of a teenage girl in the changing room, informed DCP Zone 2, Vinita Sahu to Nagpur Today.

“Agrawal was booked under Section 188 of the IPC which is a bailable offence. Agrawal was found guilty only of keeping Chothumal on job sans any police verification. During the probe it was revealed that the phone used in clicking obscene video belonged to Chothumal. Hence, Agrawal was granted bail in this connection while Chothumal will be examined further,” asserted Sahu.

“We have seized cellphones of all the employees working at Friends including the owner’s and sent it to Forensic Department. If we find any suspicious element during the scanning of cellphones, the responsible person will also face charges,” added the DCP.

