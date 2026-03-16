Police foil illegal cattle transport; two held, six animals rescued

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Nagpur: Police from Pachpaoli Police Station have foiled an attempt to illegally transport cattle for slaughter and rescued six live bovine animals, while seizing a vehicle worth several lakhs.

According to police, at around 7.30 am on March 15, a patrolling team from Pachpaoli police station received reliable information that cattle were being transported illegally in a Mahindra Bolero pickup (MH-40-CM-6391) from Kadbi Chowk towards Motibagh Chowk.

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Acting swiftly, police laid a trap near Bhola High School at Motibagh Chowk. When the suspected vehicle was spotted and signalled to stop, the driver halted briefly before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing along with his accomplice.

Upon inspection in the presence of panch witnesses, police found six live bovine animals tied inside the vehicle without food or water, indicating cruel and illegal transport for slaughter.

Police seized the animals along with the Mahindra Bolero pickup, with the total value of the seized property estimated at Rs 5.30 lakh. The rescued animals were later shifted to a gaushala for care and protection.

Based on a complaint lodged by Police Constable Raju Suryabhan Shrivas, Pachpaoli police registered a case under provisions of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976 (as amended in 1995) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

During the investigation, police traced and detained two accused, Nawab Abdul Qureshi (54), a resident of Mominpura who allegedly purchased the cattle, and Dashrath Sattuji Waghadkar (33) of Mohpa in Kalmeshwar taluka, who was driving the vehicle.

Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the illegal cattle transport.

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