Neglect pushes Nagpur’s Maharajbagh Zoo towards closure

Letter to authorities reveals crumbling enclosures, staff shortage and alleged diversion of funds despite zoo earning over Rs 2 crore annually

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Nagpur: Shocking administrative apathy and years of neglect have pushed Nagpur’s only zoo, Maharajbagh Zoo, to the brink of closure, raising serious questions about the safety of visitors and the welfare of animals housed in the ageing facility.

The disturbing situation surfaced after zoo in-charge Sunil Bawaskar sent a strongly worded letter on March 10 to Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth (PDKV), which manages the zoo through the College of Agriculture Nagpur. Significantly, PDKV is believed to be the only agricultural university in the country running a zoo, yet the condition of the facility has become a glaring embarrassment.

In what insiders describe as an SOS to the university administration, Bawaskar warned that crumbling infrastructure, lack of basic safety measures and acute manpower shortage have turned the zoo into a potential accident site. He cautioned that unless urgent steps are taken, authorities may be forced to shut the zoo to visitors.

Ironically, the zoo generates over Rs 2 crore annually, but insiders claim that much of this revenue is diverted to maintain other gardens run by the university, leaving the zoo starved of funds for its own maintenance and safety upgrades.

One of the most alarming issues flagged in the letter is the damaged tiger enclosure, which reportedly suffered structural cracks and remains unrepaired despite repeated proposals. Officials fear that faulty barricades could injure animals or, in the worst-case scenario, allow a dangerous escape, a nightmare situation for visitors.

Equally worrying is the absence of protective mesh around animal cages. The matter gained urgency after a tiger reportedly died following a snake bite, exposing the shocking vulnerability of enclosures where venomous reptiles can easily enter. Experts warn that such gaps could also pose a threat to visitors standing close to the cages.

The crisis is compounded by an acute manpower shortage. The zoo reportedly has no permanent workforce, while proposals to appoint contractual staff remain stuck in bureaucratic limbo. As a result, routine tasks such as cleaning enclosures, monitoring animals and maintaining safety systems have become increasingly difficult.

In his letter, Bawaskar bluntly warned that the continued administrative delay could lead to “serious accidents”, placing both animals and the visiting public in danger.

Responding to the concerns, Prakash Kadu, Dean of the College of Agriculture, said efforts are underway to address the issues. He stated that the engineering department has begun repairs of cages and enclosures and that contractual manpower will be appointed soon. He also pointed out that the zoo has received recognition from the Central Zoo Authority until 2029.

However, critics argue that such assurances come too late, as the deteriorating condition of Nagpur’s only zoo has already exposed glaring lapses in management and raised serious concerns about whether the authorities have the will to safeguard both wildlife and public safety.

Safety concerns highlighted

Damaged Tiger Enclosure: Structural damage to the tiger cage raises fears of injury to animals and even a possible escape if urgent repairs are not carried out.

Snake Threat Near Cages: A tiger reportedly died due to a snake bite, highlighting the absence of protective mesh and the danger of venomous reptiles entering enclosures.

Severe Staff Shortage: Lack of permanent or contractual staff has crippled routine cleaning, monitoring and maintenance work.

Risk of Major Accident: Zoo authorities have warned that continued administrative delays could trigger a serious accident, forcing closure of the facility.

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