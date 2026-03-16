Burglary at Rahate Colony flat; police arrest one, four cases solved

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Nagpur: A major house burglary reported under the jurisdiction of Bajaj Nagar Police Station has been cracked with the arrest of one accused and the detection of four different offences including three house break-ins and one vehicle theft.

According to police, the complainant Narayan Chandrashekhar Fadnavis (63), a resident of Ujwal Nagar in Rahate Colony, had locked his flat (B/203-204) and travelled with his family to Indore between February 28 and March 1. During this period, unknown burglars broke open the door lock and entered the flat.

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The accused allegedly broke open three iron cupboards and two wooden cupboards in the bedroom and fled with cash of Rs 4.50 lakh along with gold ornaments, silver coins and other valuables, collectively worth Rs 18.46 lakh.

Following the complaint, Bajaj Nagar police registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the investigation, officers from Crime Branch Unit-1 conducted technical analysis and acted on reliable information, leading to the detention of Kuldeepsingh Lakhansingh Bawri (28), a resident of Ekta Nagar, Rui-Khairi, Butibori.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the burglary along with his associates Kalusingh Tak of Morgaon Arjuni (Gondia) and Jaisingh Kalusingh Juni of Hadapsar, Pune. The trio also admitted involvement in another house break-in under the jurisdiction of Pratap Nagar Police Station.

Further questioning revealed that the accused, along with other accomplices Krishna Sharma (Hadapsar, Pune) and Lakkisingh Gabbarsingh Tak (Thane), had also committed one house burglary and one vehicle theft under the jurisdiction of Beltarodi Police Station.

Police have arrested Kuldeepsingh and seized silver utensils weighing 1.57 kg worth Rs 2.51 lakh from his possession. In total, four offences, three burglaries and one vehicle theft, have been detected through the arrest.

The accused and recovered property have been handed over to Bajaj Nagar police for further legal action, and investigations are ongoing to trace the remaining suspects.

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