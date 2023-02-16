Police Didis now better prepared to help traumatized ladies

Nagpur: A two days brainstorming seminar for Police Didis of Nagpur which was inaugurated by Aswati Dorje, Joint Commissioner of Police, Nagpur concluded today. Along with 152 police didis from all police stations of city, officials of women and child development department, social service branch of city police were guided by the experts of NGO Prakruthi on helping traumatized ladies with the best possible sensitivity and empathy.

“This is a good opportunity for all the officers to gather knowledge and understanding for better case management and victim assistance. This session will also help officers, especially Police Didis who have been working in the communities with the children of age group between 12 to 18 years for trust and rapport building process. Similar sessions will be conducted to build capacities and increase sensitisation as and when needed”, said Dorje in her inaugural address. Aparna Kolhe, Divisional Deputy Commissioner, WCD, Nagpur Division highlighted the importance of counselling while dealing with minor girls.

In this loaded workshop, short documentaries were shown about the crime against women and children, followed by the interaction session of Prakruthi’s Counselling Psychologist and social worker on victim care, sensitization and Trauma Informed Care. Engaging activities like empathy drills were conducted to discuss trauma as a concept, its effects on survivors and best ways to support them. The importance of interaction for effective evidence collection from victims of abuse was highlighted.

Police Didis shared their experiences and got the solutions on the issues faced by them while interacting with minors day-to-day. Keeping in mind how police officials could be affected by second-hand trauma, a special session was held for participants on self-care.

In these two days, we focused on sensitising the police officials towards dealing with victims of crime and trauma, especially women and children. It has been a great collaboration. The keen participation of police didis made this Capacity Building Program a huge success, said Prakruthi spokesperson. Prakruthi has already instrumented their ‘Suraksha Samitis’ on 50 locations in Nagpur and on each location, more than 50 local residents are helping the police for crime prevention.

The In the past, the Nagpur Police have been part of various joint activities that promote awareness among the youth of Nagpur on prevention of crime against women & children, including trafficking. The recent decline of around 5% drop in the cases of these crimes is being seen as the testimony to that commitment, and a step in the right direction.

