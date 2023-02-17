BJP has tradition of shattering dreams in the name of development and employment: Vishal Muttemwar

Nagpur: The General Secretary of MPCC and Chairperson of Maharashtra Congress Social Media Department Vishal Muttemwar on Friday slammed the BJP over closure of several projects in Nagpur’s MIHAN. “The BJP leaders have a habit of announcing new projects on the pretext of development and employment. The inauguration of projects was widely celebrated. However, it is BJP’s tradition to promise that lakhs of jobs will be created and then to destroy the dreams of citizens and youth by closing the projects,” he said

Vishal Muttemwar further said that in September 2017, then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Medicity of IndoUK Institute of Health in MIHAN. He had announced that two lakh youths will get employment in Medicity after the implementation of this project. However, now that this project will be closed, the true face of BJP has come out.

“Similarly, in 2016, Ramdev Baba’s Patanjali Group acquired 230 acres of land in MIHAN, saying that it would benefit orange growers and other farmers in Vidarbha, and the inauguration ceremony of the project was held with great fanfare, witnessed by BJP ministers. Even then, it was announced to provide employment to ten thousand youths in Vidarbha. However, later this project was not started and even today the youth are waiting for employment,” Muttemwar lamented.

He said that the Medicity project is spread over 151 acres in MIHAN-SEZ. The BJP leaders had shown the dream that Nagpur would be recognized as an international medical hub after the construction of a 1000 bed hospital, medical college and nursing college in this project started with the help of Britain. But, as this Medicity project like Patanjali is also going to be closed now, the failure of the BJP Government is clear. The general public has now realized that the BJP’s stunts are just for publicity as the promises of development and employment are not being fulfilled.

