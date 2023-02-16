OCW & UPAY holds ‘Samarth Product Expo’ at Ganganagar slums

Nagpur: The Samarth Center Product Expo – a CSR initiative of OCW in collaboration with UPAY NGO was inaugurated at Ganga Nagar slums , Dharampeth zone by Mr Guillaume Dourdin (Country Director – Veolia India), Mr Herve Lienhardt (Chief Operating Officer – Veolia India) and Mr Sanjoy Roy (CEO of OCW) recently.

Mr KMP Singh (Director HR/PR), Farhat Qureshi from OCW and Dr. Kamayani Deshpande, Archana Shrivastava and Dr. Bharti Saraykar, Nitu Mishra from UPAY were present on the occasion.

Samarth Product Exhibition is a reflection of a combination of NMC-OCW and UPAY’s successful Skill Development Centers (Samarth). This initiative has been taken up to empower urban poor women to earn their livelihood proudly and support their families financially. Three courses of Stitching Skills, Beauty Parlor, and Computer Training are going on at Ganga Nagar Slums at Dharampeth zone for community dwellers. Three more centers are in process of establishment in the different areas of Nagpur City.

The community dwellers welcomed the guests in traditional attire. OCW Communication Team and UPAY NGO worked hard for the success of the programme.

