Police crack down on LPG hoarders in Nagpur amid panic over fuel supply

Raids under Essential Commodities Act intensify as booking system crash and commercial LPG halt trigger chaos among consumers and businesses

Nagpur: Amid rising panic over the availability of cooking gas and fuel supplies, the Nagpur police have launched a sweeping crackdown on suspected hoarders and black-marketeers under the Essential Commodities Act. Authorities have made it clear that there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders, even as commercial supplies remain restricted due to the ripple effects of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Police teams, particularly from the Crime Branch, have begun extensive inspections across the city, targeting warehouses, godowns, and premises suspected of illegal stockpiling. Officials said surprise raids and verification drives are being carried out daily to prevent hoarding and black marketing of essential fuels including LPG cylinders, petrol, and kerosene.

Sources revealed that investigators suspect some old black-market operators may have resumed their illegal networks. These operators are believed to be hiding cylinders in secluded sheds, diverting kerosene for resale, and manipulating fuel distribution through fake billing practices. Authorities are now revisiting records of offenders booked over the past decade to track their possible involvement.

“We are conducting searches and raids at every possible location based on past records as well as human intelligence inputs,” a Crime Branch official said, indicating that surveillance has been significantly intensified.

Meanwhile, the district administration has stepped in to calm fears among consumers. A total of 18 monitoring teams have been deployed to ensure smooth LPG distribution and prevent panic buying. Of these, 14 teams will operate in rural areas — one in each of the 13 talukas and one at the district level, while four teams will supervise urban zones.

These teams have been tasked with conducting inspections at distribution agencies, hotels, and restaurants to ensure that domestic cylinders are not being diverted for commercial use. Officials are also keeping a close watch on supply chains to prevent artificial shortages.

Authorities have additionally reviewed LPG supplies to institutions such as mid-day meal kitchens, hostels, and other public facilities, directing agencies to ensure uninterrupted availability.

However, confusion among consumers has deepened following a sudden disruption in the LPG booking system. Since Wednesday, the online booking platforms for cylinder refills have reportedly stopped functioning, leaving thousands of households unable to place orders.

The situation has worsened for the hospitality sector after oil marketing companies halted the supply of commercial LPG cylinders, dealing a heavy blow to restaurants, eateries, and catering services across the city.

Despite repeated assurances from oil marketing companies and local distributors that domestic LPG stocks remain adequate, scenes of anxiety were visible across Nagpur on Thursday. Large numbers of consumers were seen thronging LPG agencies and godowns, attempting to secure cylinders directly.

Long queues formed outside several distribution centres as frustrated residents bypassed the home delivery system and travelled to agency warehouses in search of refills. Consumers alleged that the IVRS-based booking systems of oil companies had also stopped functioning, while the official mobile applications remained unresponsive.

“The online booking system has completely collapsed and there is no alternative arrangement. If there is enough stock, it should be made accessible to consumers. Right now, the supply may exist on paper, but practically people are unable to get cylinders,” said one aggrieved consumer waiting outside a distribution centre.

