Nagpur Marathon by Breads N Beyond Sees Overwhelming Response; Limited Spot Registrations Open

Advertisement

The upcoming Breads N Beyond Nagpur Marathon has received an overwhelming response from runners across India, with participants enthusiastically registering across all race categories. The strong turnout reflects the growing enthusiasm for running and community fitness events in Nagpur.

Breads N Beyond, one of Nagpur’s unique 100% vegetarian and eggless bakeries, has taken the initiative to support and promote a healthy and active lifestyle through this marathon.

Gold Rate Mar 13 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,60,100/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,48,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,66,400/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In preparation for race day, the distribution of running bibs and marathon kits will take place on Saturday, 14 March 2026, from 11:00 AM to 06:00 PM.

Due to the exceptional response and increasing demand from runners, the organizers have also decided to open limited slots for spot registrations on the same day. Spot registrations will be available on Saturday, 14 March 2026, from 12:00 Noon to 06:00 PM, strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to the availability of slots.

The marathon will feature multiple race categories catering to runners of different fitness levels. The race start timings are scheduled as follows:

• 21 KM Half Marathon: 05:00 AM

• 10 KM Run: 05:30 AM

• 5 KM Run: 05:45 AM

• 3 KM Fun Run: 06:00 AM

Adding further prestige to the event, Padma Shri and Indian football legend Baichung Bhutia will be present to flag off the races. He will also grace the occasion as the Chief Guest for the Prize Distribution Ceremony, motivating participants and celebrating their achievements.

The Breads N Beyond Nagpur Marathon aims to bring together athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and families to celebrate health, endurance, and the spirit of community through sport.

The organizers expressed their gratitude for the tremendous support from runners and the local community and look forward to hosting an exciting and memorable marathon event in the city.

Nagpur Today is proud to be the Digital Media Partner for the event.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement