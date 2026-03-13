As summer strikes early, Maharajbagh Zoo creates cooling haven for animals

Advertisement

Nagpur: Even before the mercury has crossed the 40°C mark, the harsh grip of summer has begun tightening over Nagpur, leaving not just residents but animals struggling to cope with the relentless heat. With the month of March itself turning unusually warm, the administration of Maharajbagh Zoo has swung into action to protect its captive residents from the searing temperatures.

In a swift response to the rising heat after the Holi festival, the zoo authorities have installed 10 large coolers across several enclosures to provide relief to animals that remain confined in relatively closed spaces. The move aims to ensure comfort for species particularly vulnerable to heat stress.

The historic zoo, located in the heart of the city, currently shelters around 250 animals and birds, and keeping them safe during Nagpur’s notoriously brutal summers has now become the administration’s top priority.

The coolers have primarily been installed in the enclosures of animals such as leopards, sloth bears and monkeys, where ventilation is limited. For big cats like tigers, which inhabit larger open enclosures and spend much of their time outdoors, authorities have created water ponds to help them cool down naturally. Additionally, large green shade nets have been stretched over the enclosures to reduce direct sunlight and keep the surroundings cooler.

Similar protective arrangements have also been made for herbivores including spotted deer (cheetal), blackbuck and other grazing animals, whose habitats are now shielded with green nets and surrounded by dense plantation to minimise heat exposure.

Dr Sunil Bawaskar, Officer-in-Charge of Maharajbagh Zoo, said that the staff has begun implementing several precautionary measures well in advance to ensure the welfare of the animals during the summer months. “Fresh drinking water is being provided to all animals throughout the day, and we are closely monitoring their diet and overall health,” he said.

To maintain comfortable humidity levels inside the enclosures, zoo staff regularly sprinkle water around the cages and surrounding areas. These measures help reduce the impact of rising temperatures and prevent heat stress among the animals.

Authorities are also preparing for the months ahead, as summers in Vidarbha are infamous for temperatures soaring beyond 45°C. Special dietary changes have already been planned to help the animals stay hydrated.

“Seasonal fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon and cucumber will be included in their diet. Depending on their health requirements, we will also provide glucose water, electrolytes and multivitamins,” Dr Bawaskar informed.

The zoo administration has not overlooked its feathered residents either. Birds housed in the aviaries are also being provided with separate coolers, green shade nets and enhanced water arrangements to help them endure the oppressive heat.

The coolers remain operational from 10 am until evening, the peak heat hours of the day. For safety reasons, they are switched off during the night.

Despite the harsh conditions outside, the Maharajbagh Zoo enjoys a natural advantage. Surrounded by lush greenery and dense plantation, the campus remains relatively cooler than many other parts of Nagpur — offering a small but vital shield against the blazing summer that is just beginning to unfold.

