Police Crack Down on Illegal Activities Near Symbiosis College, Ensure Drug-Free Zone

Nagpur: In a proactive measure, the Wathoda Police conducted a thorough inspection of the open areas surrounding Symbiosis College and confirmed that no illegal activities, including the sale of illicit liquor or narcotics, were taking place.

Under the provisions of the Kopta Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, authorities took action against 14 individuals involved in violations. Additionally, police personnel carried out foot patrolling in the area, providing guidance to students to prevent them from falling into drug abuse or smoking habits.

Senior Police Inspector of Wathoda Police Station emphasized that strict vigilance will continue to ensure a safe and drug-free environment for students.