Maharashtra Extends HSRP Deadline to April 30, 2025

Mumbai-Nagpur: The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) to April 30, 2025. The deadline was initially set for March 31, 2025, but authorities decided to push it further to prevent a last-minute rush and ensure a smoother process for vehicle owners.

Why is HSRP Mandatory?

HSRPs are being enforced to enhance vehicle security and curb illegal activities such as counterfeiting and theft. These tamper-proof plates also help in improving vehicle traceability and ensure compliance with state regulations.

Gold Rate Wednesday 26Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,400 /- Gold 22 KT 80,400 /- Silver / Kg 96,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

How to Apply for HSRP?

Vehicle owners can apply for an HSRP by following these steps:

Visit the official HSRP website

Select the plate type

Enter vehicle details

Upload the required documents

Make the payment online

Receive a booking confirmation with a scheduled installation date

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Failure to install an HSRP may lead to fines and legal action under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Enforcement authorities, including Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and local police, have the power to impose penalties on violators.

Vehicle owners are advised to complete the installation before the deadline to avoid penalties and contribute to enhanced road safety.