Scuffle at CP Club Nagpur leads to criminal attack on member, cops register offence

Nagpur: The prestigious CP Club, Nagpur, has once again made headlines for an alleged brawl involving a non-member. According to sources, a club member identified as JP was reportedly assaulted by a non-member on Sunday afternoon. The incident, which took place within the club premises, was reported to the Sadar police station, where an investigation is now underway.

Amid the high drama, a non cognisable offence has been registered at Sadar Police station followed by the preventive action against the accused, whom the Police Inspector at Sadar Police station Manish Thakre termed as non-applicant. “In our power we have registered a non-cognisable offence against the attacker, who happens to be the relative of the victim”, Thakre told Nagpur Today.

PI Thakre informed that preventive action has been taken against the person under the sections 323, 504, 506 IPC. “We have asked the applicant to move the court, however the decision lies with them”, he told NT.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at the club. A few years ago, a similar altercation broke out when a guest of a club member was involved in a ruckus. Following that incident, the membership of the member who introduced the guest was suspended pending inquiry. However, in a tragic turn of events, the said member later passed away, and no verdict has been reached in that case to date.

With yet another violent episode at the club, questions are being raised about security measures and guest policies at CP Club. The management and authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the latest incident.

– Romesh Arya