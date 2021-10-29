Police Constable suddenly takes ill, dies in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: A Police Constable, attached to Police Headquarters, Nagpur City, suddenly took ill at his residence and died while undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased, Manoj Bhaiyyalal Yadav (55), residing behind Arya Samaj Mandir, in Ganeshpeth police jurisdiction, was taken to Mayo Hospital after he suddenly took ill around 0215 hours of Friday. However, doctors declared Yadav dead after examination.

Ganeshpeth PSI Shinde, based on information, registered a case of accidental death and started investigation to ascertain the cause of Yadav’s death.