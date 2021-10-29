16-yr old boy crushed to death by truck at Dighori Square

Nagpur: In a heart-rending incident, a 16-year old boy was crushed to death while his friend escaped miraculously as a tipper truck hit their two-wheeler in Wathoda police area on Thursday afternoon. The driver of the killer truck has reportedly been arrested.

The deceased, Rakshak Umashankar Bhure (16), resident of Bahadura Phata, near Gulmohar Lawn, was riding pillion on his friend Sahil Patankar’s two-wheeler (MH-31/BK 5439) around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

As the duo reached near Shri Fataka and Fataka, in front of Laxmi Murti Bhandar at Dighori Square, a rashly driven tipper truck (MH-49/ AT 4101) hit their two-wheeler from behind forcefully. Rakshak, as a result, fell on the road and came under the wheels of the truck. He died on the spot. His friend Sahil, however, had a lucky escape.

Wathoda ASI Vijay, based on a complaint lodged by Umashankar Budanlal Bhure (36), booked the truck driver Ram Rohidas Kharule (22), resident of Nagarjun Colony, Nara Road, under Sections 279, 337, 304(A) of the IPC and has reportedly been arrested. Further probe is underway.