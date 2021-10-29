Nagpur hits Zero Covid-19 positive after 1 month

Nagpur: In a kind of relief, Nagpur recorded Zero Covid-19 positive case in one single day on Thursday, October 28. Earlier, the Zero positive case was recorded on September 29, 2021

In Nagpur, 2,829 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and nobody tested positive. Two patients from NMC limits and one from another State recovered on Thursday. The district has only 34 active cases.

The cumulative positive cases stood at 4,93,434. Of the cumulative cases, 6,884 persons testing positive for coronavirus are not the residents of Nagpur district. Of the cumulative death count, 1,624 persons who died of the virus were not the residents of the district. Three became free from corona onThursday, taking the cumulative recovery to 4,83,276. The district could maintain the Covid recovery rate of 97.94% on the 23rd consecutive day, which is still above national recovery.

Nagpur rural has reported 734 testings, while in the city, 2,095 testings were conducted. This has taken the cumulative testings to 39,91,491. The samples examined through RT-PCR were 2,371, while 458 were through Rapid Antigen Test.