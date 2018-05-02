Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Jul 14th, 2020

    Police constable booked for raping his colleague

    Nagpur:A 30-year-old police constable has been booked for allegedly raping his colleague under the pretext of marrying her, a Nagpur rural official said on Tuesday.

    The accused constable is attached to traffic police branch in Veltur, he said.

    He had been maintaining physical relations with the woman constable since 2015, but married another woman recently, the official said quoting the FIR.

    The constable has been booked under section 376 (2) (n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for repeatedly raping a woman.

    No arrest is made yet.

