Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jul 14th, 2020

    2 Nagpur rural cops held by ACB for demanding bribe from trucker

    Nagpur: Two constables of Nagpur rural police were nabbed by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a truck owner, an official said.

    Surendra Madhukarrao Thakre (40) and Amol Babanrao Kale (39), both attached to Khaparkheda police station, demanded the money as ”entry fee” after the complainant”s truck was seized on June 9 on the charge of illegal sand transportation, the ACB official said.

    “We laid a trap on Tuesday and caught Thakre and Kale red-handed. They were charged under Prevention of Corruption Act. A case was registered at Khaparkheda police station,” he added.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Man booked for sodomising boy
    Man booked for sodomising boy
    2 Nagpur rural cops held by ACB for demanding bribe from trucker
    2 Nagpur rural cops held by ACB for demanding bribe from trucker
    Police constable booked for raping his colleague
    Police constable booked for raping his colleague
    City’s top gangster, sharpshooter inside Central Jail test Positive for Coronavirus
    City’s top gangster, sharpshooter inside Central Jail test Positive for Coronavirus
    Another standoff between NMC, BJP : MLC ‘abuses’ senior official
    Another standoff between NMC, BJP : MLC ‘abuses’ senior official
    Nagpur Corona Update: 74 positive, one death
    Nagpur Corona Update: 74 positive, one death
    नागपुरात ७४ पॉझिटिव्ह, एकाचा मृत्यू, या वसाहतीत आढळले रुग्ण
    नागपुरात ७४ पॉझिटिव्ह, एकाचा मृत्यू, या वसाहतीत आढळले रुग्ण
    Maharashtra Reports 6,497 New Coronavirus Cases, With More Than 193 Deaths
    Maharashtra Reports 6,497 New Coronavirus Cases, With More Than 193 Deaths
    Ex-UGC chief Sukhadeo Thorat demands cancellation of final year exams
    Ex-UGC chief Sukhadeo Thorat demands cancellation of final year exams
    कृषी मालावर आधारित उद्योग, अर्थव्यवस्था, निर्यातवाढ, नवीन तंत्रज्ञान हा आत्मनिर्भरतेचा मार्ग : नितीन गडकरी
    कृषी मालावर आधारित उद्योग, अर्थव्यवस्था, निर्यातवाढ, नवीन तंत्रज्ञान हा आत्मनिर्भरतेचा मार्ग : नितीन गडकरी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0