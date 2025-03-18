Police Conduct Flag March in Violence-Hit Nagpur to Restore Confidence

Advertisement



Nagpur: In response to recent unrest, police and security personnel conducted a flag march in violence-hit areas of Nagpur, Maharashtra, aiming to instill confidence among residents. The march was part of efforts to maintain law and order following tensions linked to protests over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Authorities deployed heavy security in sensitive areas to prevent further escalation of violence. Local law enforcement emphasized that the march was a precautionary measure to reassure the public and deter any potential disturbances.

The move comes after police registered a case against several members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during their protest. The accused include VHP’s Maharashtra-Goa secretary Govind Shende and others, who were booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Nagpur police have urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate with authorities to restore normalcy. Officials assured that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt peace. The situation continues to be monitored closely, with security forces on high alert.

More updates will follow as the investigation progresses and law enforcement evaluates the security situation in the affected areas.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Police and security personnel conduct a flag march in the violence-hit area to instil confidence among people. pic.twitter.com/Kv0ezSFEi8 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2025

