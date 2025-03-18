VHP Leaders Booked for Hurting Religious Sentiments in Nagpur Protest

Advertisement



Nagpur: Police in Nagpur have registered a case against several office-bearers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a recent protest. The demonstration, which called for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb, has sparked legal action, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Ganeshpeth police station against Govind Shende, VHP’s secretary in charge of Maharashtra and Goa, along with other members of the organizations. The accused include Amol Thakre, Dr. Mahajan, Tayani, Rajat Puri, Sushil, Vrushabh Arkhel, Shubham, and Mukesh Barapatre.

The police have invoked provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in response to the protest, which was reportedly aimed at demanding the removal of the historic tomb. The agitation comes amid rising tensions over historical and religious monuments in India, often leading to conflicts between various community groups.

Law enforcement officials stated that further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the alleged offense. Authorities have urged the public to maintain peace and refrain from actions that could incite communal disharmony.

The controversy over Aurangzeb’s legacy has been a long-standing issue in India, with right-wing groups frequently targeting historical figures associated with the Mughal empire. The latest protest in Nagpur is part of a broader ideological movement that seeks to challenge the historical narrative surrounding Mughal rule in the country.

Officials have assured that law and order will be maintained while due legal process is followed. More updates on the case are expected as the investigation progresses.

