Sandeep Joshi among Five Mahayuti candidates elected unopposed to Maharashtra legislative council

MUMBAI: Five candidates of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, were on Tuesday elected unopposed to the Maharashtra legislative council as opposition parties did not field their candidates for the March 27 bypolls to the House.

Sandeep Joshi, Sanjay Kenekar and Dadarao Keche of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrakant Raghuvanshi of the Shiv Sena and Sanjay Khodke of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were elected unopposed to the Upper House of the legislature as nobody from the opposition parties filed a nomination till the end of the deadline.

With this, a husband-wife duo would be members of two Houses of the state legislature at the same time in the state.

