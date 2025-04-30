Police Commissioner’s Surprise Patrol Leads to Action Against 6 in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal conducted a surprise inspection at Pardi Police Station on April 29, 2025, between 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM, marking his fourth consecutive day of on-ground visits across the city’s police stations.

The visit revealed lapses in evening patrolling and habitual offender checks that were expected of the staff. Disappointed by the lack of proactive policing, the Commissioner reprimanded the Station House Officer (SHO) and instructed immediate corrective measures.

Gold Rate 29 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,200/- Gold 22 KT 89,500/- Silver / Kg 97,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Commissioner’s sudden presence caused a stir among officers, prompting swift action. He personally ordered staff out of the station for foot patrolling with batons, focusing on crowded and high-risk areas. He also inspected the newly inaugurated Pardi Police Station, part of the Smart City policing initiative, giving instructions on cleanliness, maintenance, and operational discipline.

Commissioner Singhal then personally patrolled areas like Pardi Bazaar, Hanuman Mandir Chowk, Prajapati Nagar, and Pune Road, reinforcing visible policing in busy public zones.

Later that evening, the Commissioner led a sudden operation toward the Symbiosis College area, responding to frequent complaints of drug abuse, alcohol consumption, smoking, and public nuisance in the vicinity of Prajapati Metro Station.

Upon arrival, he spotted several individuals loitering and consuming alcohol in dark, isolated areas. Without hesitation, he took them into custody himself, placing them in his vehicle. Before doing so, he contacted the Wathoda Police Station SHO via wireless communication, summoned him to the scene, and questioned his whereabouts.

In total, six individuals were detained and booked under Sections 110 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act:

Piyush Devidas Kshirsagar (24) – PM Awas Yojana, Flat No. 306, Wathoda Police Station limits

Aditya Vijay Yenurkar (21) – Devi Nagar, Flat No. 45, near Kohinoor Lawn, Wathoda

Santosh Kumar Sharda Ram – Devi Nagar, Plot No. 108, near Kohinoor Lawn, Wathoda

Naman Yashwant Tyagi (19) – Currently residing in Symbiosis Hostel

Aryan Ravi Nelwan (21) – Symbiosis College Hostel

Ankit Raju Bhoyar (25) – Khapa, Tal. Tumsar, Dist. Bhandara

Commissioner Singhal’s direct action sent ripples through the city’s police network, reaffirming his strict and hands-on approach.

In recent weeks, the Commissioner has been personally inspecting police stations, reviewing the performance of officers and staff. His focus areas include action by Detection Branch (DB) teams, ensuring discipline among SHOs, strengthening the ‘Police Didi’ women’s safety initiative, Operation Garuda by the traffic department, and monitoring anti-social content on social media.

He is also taking strict action against triple-seat riders, and those riding without helmets, which often leads to fatal accidents.

This visit serves as a strong example of leadership from the front, as Commissioner Singhal emphasizes accountability, discipline, and proactive policing. He has warned that any dereliction of duty, including false medical leave (‘sick’ reports), will not be tolerated. Notably, three officers were recently suspended at MIDC Police Station for misusing medical leave, leading to many returning to duty promptly.

Further reports have been sought for officers still on unexplained leave, with strict action pending.

Advertisement