Rokde Jewellers’ Akshaya Tritiya Offer Receives an Overwhelming Response!

The special “Ab Nahi To Kab?” offer launched by Rokde Jewellers on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya received an extraordinary response from customers. Running from April 15 to April 30, the offer once again reinforced the trust and affection that customers have placed in Rokde Jewellers.

Under this special campaign, customers could pre-book gold by paying just 50% of the amount and purchase jewellery at either the booking rate or the delivery rate — whichever was lower. This feature proved to be a major attraction. Additionally, exciting benefits such as buying new gold jewellery at 101% value on old gold exchange and discounts of up to 40% on selected fashion jewellery further delighted customers.

Considered an auspicious time for investment, Akshaya Tritiya saw an impressive footfall at Rokde Jewellers, with customers indulging in extensive shopping for their favourite jewellery pieces. This year’s offer successfully provided customers with a secure investment opportunity, even amidst rising gold prices. Rokde Jewellers has once again reaffirmed its dedication to delivering unique and valuable offers to its customers. Expressing gratitude for the continued trust and support, Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Director of Rokde Jewellers and Chairman of the All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), emphasized the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

Gold Rate 29 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,200/- Gold 22 KT 89,500/- Silver / Kg 97,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

He stated, “In appreciation of the trust our customers place in us, Rokde Jewellers remains committed to introducing Convenient purchase plans that prioritize their interests. We are consistently working to launch new offers and policies that reflect our promise to serve them better.”

With this renewed pledge, Rokde Jewellers aims to continue setting benchmarks in the jewellery industry through innovative, customer-friendly initiatives.

Rokde Jewellers once again demonstrated that a commitment to quality, transparency, and customer-centric policies is the true key to success. The brand has reaffirmed its promise to continue delivering unique and rewarding offers in the future.

About Rokde Jewellers:

Rokde Jewellers is a leading and renowned name in the jewellery industry of Vidarbha. With an exceptional blend of purity, craftmanship, tradition, and modernity, Rokde Jewellers has become the most preferred showroom in Vidarbha. Prioritizing customer needs and offering an exquisite range of jewellery designs, Rokde Jewellers has earned a lasting place in the hearts of customers, emerging as the largest and most celebrated brand in the region.

For more information, call on 1800 268 1010 or visit into any Rokde Jewellers showroom.

Media Contact:

Ms. Shubhangini, Rokde Jewellers

Tel – 8956697181

