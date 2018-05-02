Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jul 16th, 2019

Police chief takes cops to task over rising crime in Nagpur, warns of strict action

Nagpur: City police chief BK Upadhyay and Joint CP Ravindra Kadam reviewed the city’s law and order situation at a crime meeting at Police Gymkhana on Monday. The crime meeting was held after a gap of around two-and-half months.

According to media reports, it is learnt that Upadhyay was critical about the performance of certain police stations like Wadi and Rana Pratap Nagar for the spurt in serious crimes within their limits. He wanted the senior PIs to explain the reason behind such a rise in the crime scenario.

Sources in the city police also said that Upadhyay sounded perturbed over the increase in murders. He was particularly critical of two murders which had taken place within the last fortnight at Dhantoli and Wadi. The top cop was of the opinion that both the murders could have been avoided had the police taken some pre-emptive actions against the goons who were killed by the citizens following their harassment.

It is learnt that CP sounded a caution to the city cops that he shall contemplate taking stringent action against lapses in the coming days if any laxity is witnessed in their efforts. The cops who had performed well in the last two months were also felicitated during the crime review meeting, as a measure to boost morale.

