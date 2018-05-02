Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jul 16th, 2019

Suicide or Murder? Lovers, married separately, found hanging from tree

Nagpur/Chandrapur: Dead bodies of a married man and woman were found hanging from a tree in suspicious condition on Pandharkawda-Shengaon road near Ghugus on Monday morning. Investigations have revealed the duo were old acquaintance and the case is apparent suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Sunita Nale and Rajesh Gedam. Sunita was married to Amit Nale from Nakoda village near Ghugus while Rajesh Gedam was from Selu town in Wardha district. Sunita was missing from her house since Sunday night. Her family members searched for her but failed to locate her.

Villagers found their bodies hanging from a tree in the farm of farmer Matte near Ghugus in the morning. Duo was hanging from the tree with nooses on either side of the woman’s scarf. Onlookers informed Ghugus police that reached the place and removed the bodies for postmortem.

Police also recovered a bike from road side near the scene and have seized it. Sources informed both the deceased are married. Sunita was married seven years back and has a six year old girl. Rajesh Gedam is also learnt to be married and used to live in Nagpur.

Rumours were rife in Ghugus that both were lovers and had committed suicide unable to bear separation. People also talked about possibility of the two having been murdered and hanged to make it appear like suicide.

Police have confirmed that deceased Sunita and Rajesh were in love since long. Post-mortem report too has confirmed death by hanging. Police believe the two died sometime late Sunday night.

