Police brutality killed Latif Babu, allege Tajbag locals; cops deny claims

Advertisement

Nagpur: A day after Latif Babu, a resident of Tajbag had died of heart attack, locals have accused Zone 4 cops of police brutality and clamoured for action against them. However, police have rubbished the claims of locals and specified that Latif Babu suffered heart attack leading to his death.

Locals have alleged that, on the directions of Tajbag Officer bearers, cops harassed Latif Babu in Abu Khan case, followed which he succumbed to police brutality. However, cops said Latif was just summoned at Sakkardara Police Station for enquiry three days. During the same, he got to know that Abu gave cops his name.