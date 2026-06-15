Poha tarri splash turns deadly: Youth stabbed to death in Nagpur, 7 held

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Nagpur: A trivial dispute over splashes of poha tarri took a horrific turn in Nagpur’s Kalamna area, ending in the brutal murder of a 27-year-old man. The victim was allegedly chased through the streets and repeatedly stabbed by a group of attackers in broad daylight, sending shockwaves through the Bharatwada locality.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Sahu (27), a resident of the area. Kalamna Police have arrested seven accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder.

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According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday morning outside a breakfast centre in Bharatwada under Kalamna police station limits. Yogesh had gone there with his friends, Raja Sahu and Rohit, when an argument broke out after splashes of poha gravy accidentally fell on a juvenile who was present at the spot.

What began as a minor verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical confrontation. Witnesses said tensions flared further when Yogesh reportedly threatened to take the matter to the police station. The juvenile then fled from the scene and allegedly informed his acquaintance, Praful Bante, about the dispute.

Soon after, Praful Bante arrived at the spot and the confrontation reignited. Hearing the commotion, members of the nearby Pilare family also became involved in the dispute.

Police said Salita Pilare and her daughter Shivani Pilare allegedly assaulted Yogesh, while Rajesh Pilare arrived carrying a heavy wooden log and joined the attack. Shivani then reportedly called her brother, Shubham Pilare, to the scene.

As the violence intensified, Yogesh’s elder brother, Lokesh Sahu, rushed to intervene. However, both brothers were allegedly attacked with sharp weapons and wooden sticks by the accused.

In a desperate attempt to save himself, the injured Yogesh ran into a nearby scrap shop and hid inside. Investigators said Shubham Pilare allegedly chased him into the shop and repeatedly stabbed him with a knife.

Yogesh sustained multiple injuries and collapsed in a pool of blood. He succumbed to excessive bleeding before medical help could arrive.

The daylight murder created panic in the locality and triggered tension among residents. On receiving information, Kalamna police rushed to the spot, secured the area and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

A case of murder and other offences has been registered against Rajesh Pilare, Salita Pilare, Shubham Pilare, Shivani Pilare, Praful Bante, Shubhangi Bante and a juvenile. All seven accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Police are also examining the exact sequence of events and the role played by each accused in the deadly assault.

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