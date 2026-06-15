CAMIT Delegation Meets Nagpur Collector Shri Kumar Ashirwad; Key Trade, Industry & Business Concerns Discussed

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A delegation of the Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT), led by its President Dr. Dipen Agrawal, met Shri Kumar Ashirwad, Collector, Nagpur, and extended a warm welcome to him on assuming charge as the new District Collector of Nagpur.

At the outset, the delegation felicitated the Collector with a traditional shawl, CAMIT dupatta, and floral bouquet, conveying best wishes for a successful tenure and expressing confidence in his leadership for the overall development of Nagpur district.

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During the meeting, the delegation held detailed discussions on several pressing issues concerning the trade and industrial sector of Nagpur. Dr. Dipen Agrawal highlighted the urgent need for strengthening industrial infrastructure in key industrial belts such as Hingna, Butibori, Kalmeshwar, and MIHAN, particularly with regard to poor roads, drainage, encroachments, street lighting, and security.

The delegation also raised concerns regarding delays in environmental clearances, regulatory approvals, and the need for better coordination between departments such as Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Revenue, and local authorities to improve ease of doing business.

Issues related to the mining sector, raw material movement, logistics bottlenecks, industrial land availability, and simplification of revenue procedures were also prominently discussed. CAMIT emphasized the need for improved connectivity from mining belts to industrial clusters, streamlining of permissions, and curbing illegal transportation which affects fair trade practices.

The delegation further submitted a representation regarding the extraordinary delays in execution of Recovery Warrants under Section 421 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in cheque dishonour matters under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, causing severe hardship to businesses and traders. CAMIT urged the district administration to fix clear timelines, define accountability, and streamline the execution process to ensure timely realization of dues and strengthen confidence in commercial transactions.

Shri Kumar Ashirwad gave a patient and positive hearing to all the issues raised by the delegation. Appreciating the constructive approach of CAMIT, he agreed in principle to form a committee comprising representatives of trade and industry to address sector-specific concerns in a structured manner.

The Collector further informed that within this month, a dedicated meeting would be convened with representatives of trade and industry along with concerned officers from departments such as MPCB, MIDC, Revenue, and other allied departments to discuss the issues in detail and work towards practical solutions.

He also requested CAMIT to submit specific and point-wise inputs on the major challenges faced by the sectors and assured that genuine issues would be addressed in a time-bound and result-oriented manner.

Dr. Dipen Agrawal, on behalf of CAMIT, thanked the Collector for his positive response and assured full cooperation from the trade and industrial fraternity in jointly working towards making Nagpur a stronger industrial, trade, and logistics destination.

Prominently present in the delegation were Sarvshri Sanjay K. Agrawal, Ashok Sanghvi, Suryakant Agrawal, and Mukul Agrawal.

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