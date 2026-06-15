Advertisement

Nagpur: Panic gripped the area outside Ravi Bhavan on Monday after the body of an Ola cab driver was found under suspicious circumstances inside his parked car. The deceased has been identified as Roshan Ambadas Gharde (41), a resident of Mhalgi Nagar.

According to police, the body was discovered inside a white Maruti Suzuki Ola taxi parked near Ravi Bhavan. The incident came to light after local residents noticed the driver lying motionless inside the vehicle and alerted the authorities.

Gold Rate June 152026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 51,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,40,300 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,51,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Upon receiving information, police teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area for investigation. A forensic team was also called in to examine the vehicle and collect evidence from the scene.



Preliminary findings suggest that the driver may have suffered a heart attack. However, given the circumstances in which the body was found, police have not ruled out any possibility and are treating the case with caution until all facts are established.

The vehicle in which the deceased was found bears registration number MH-49/BZ-8756. Officials conducted a detailed inspection of the car and surrounding area as part of the investigation.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police said the exact cause of death will be determined only after the autopsy and forensic reports are received.

At present, investigators are examining all angles, including the driver’s recent movements and medical history. Authorities have appealed to the public not to speculate until the official reports are available.

Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY तलाक के बाद शादी से मुकरा प्रेमी.. #nagpurnews #crime #latestnews भरतवाड़ा में युवक की चाकू गोदकर हत्या.. #nagpurnews #crime #murdernews महाविकास आघाड़ी ने भाजपा पर साधा निशाना #nagpurnews #MVA #Congress #PoliticalNews रवि भवन के सामने ओला ड्राइवर का शव बरामद.. #nagpurnews #oladriver #death सरेआम चाकू की नोक पर डिलीवरी बॉय से लूट.. #nagpurnews #crime #newsupdate

×