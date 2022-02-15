Podar World School, koradi road, Nagpur conducted a Ventriloquism Workshop

Nagpur: A ventriloquism virtual workshop was conducted in Podar World School, Nagpur recently in for its students to enlighten them on the ancient fine art.

The resource person is a renowned ventriloquism Mr. C Santosh kumar from Hydrebad. It was an enriching learning experience for them and motivated students to know more about it. The resource person shared some tricks and tactics of the act and elaborated it on the meaning of ventriloquism.

He also extended his blessing on the board exams aspirants. Students and parents appreciated and applauded the management and Principal – Mrs. D Bhavna Sanjeev for such a wonderful and creative workshop.