All facilities will be provided to Nagpur Flying Club: Thackeray

Nagpur: Maharashtra’s Environment and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray on Monday said that all the necessary facilities would be provided to the Nagpur Flying Club (NFC) situated in the premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the pilot training at the NFC. The Nagpur Flying Club was revived after remaining closed for the last five years. During commencement of training Thackeray assured to provide all the required facilities to the Club.

Thackeray inaugurated the Club in the presence of Guardian Minister Nitin Raut, Divisional Commissioner Prajakta Lavangare-Verma, District Collector R Vimala, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B and others.

The British era club was forced to shut down on account of government’s apathy, as funds were not released for its maintenance and for staff appointments in 2017. It was only after repeated directives by the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court in a public interest litigation, filed by late Flt Lt Shridhar Ghatate through counsel Shriniwas Deshpande, that the Club was reopened, primarily due to efforts of then Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar.

Thackeray congratulated the NFC staff for the Club’s reopening when the nation is celebrating 75 years of Independence. On the occasion, Maintenance Manager Pragnesh Sisodia explained the aircraft working to Thackeray.

The Divisional Commissioner Verma, who is also the ex-officio Chairman of NFC, briefed about the Club’s journey since 1947 and the future plans. She said the club will offer two courses — Private Pilot License (PPL), Commercial Pilot License (CPL). The club has two aircraft, while two have been taken on lease from Aero Club of India.

Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) has allotted five acres of land for NFC’s expansion in Mihan. “We plan to construct an administrative block, a hangar and a workshop there. We have already started civil infrastructure work,” said Verma. She added that a proposal has been submitted to Nagpur University to start a new course — BSc in Civil Aviation — in collaboration with the NFC where the latter’s students could pursue education.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion include Vijay Wadettiwar, Minister for OBC Welfare; Krupal Tumane, MP, Ramtek; Dushyant Chaturvedi, MLC and Contact Person of Shiv Sena at Nagpur; Ashish Jaiswal, MLA of Ramtek; Milind Salve, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue).