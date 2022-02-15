Gold booty worth Rs 3.12 lakh stolen from house in Pachpaoli

Nagpur: Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.12 lakh were stolen from a house in Pachpaoli area on Monday afternoon.

A resident of Naik Talao, near Bharat Gas Agency, Pachpaoli, Ragini Roshan Nimje (31), in her complaint said that she went to neighbour’s house for the Haldi programme between 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday.

Ragini had not locked her house but just closed the door. Taking the advantage, some miscreant entered her house and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.12 lakh kept in a steel almirah in the kitchen.

Pachpaoli PSI registered a case under Section 380 of the IPC and searching for the burglar.