Making his way to the top in the world of music is DJ AD Reloaded.

The young Indian talent is an Assamese DJ and music producer to be signed on by renowned music label Speed Records.

It is indeed surreal to know that most of the individuals and professionals today who come from different sectors around the world focus on choosing to walk on unconventional roads and, in the process, work toward offering something new and unique to all those they serve or cater to. This very approach that many professionals across industries have increasingly adopted has picked up the pace and has given them their desired success and growth. The same was noticed in the music space across the world, where more and more singers, music producers, rappers, DJs, songwriters, artists, and many others came forward to work around music that has melody but that which still stands different from the rest. Serving as a great example of one such talent in the Indian music scene is Dj AD Reloaded.

Known as DJ AD Reloaded, this young guy has proved what it really takes to become one’s best version in an industry that is already filled with too many other incredible talented beings. He is an Assamese DJ and music producer to get signed by a renowned record label named Speed Records. It is a music label that is known for supporting and backing talents that truly stand distinctive and those that have something new to offer music lovers, and getting noticed by them in itself stands as a huge feat.

Since his teenage years, Dj AD Reloaded was into the world of music and found his passion in mixing music. His razor-sharp focus on creating great beats, mixing them, and developing melodic pieces of music led him to create a massive name and recognition with his debut song titled “Sohnea,” sung by Miss Pooja and Milind Gaba, which garnered him multiple million streams. Another track of his “Trending Nakhra” has done exceedingly well in the Indian music scene garnering millions of views and streams under the Bamb Beats record label. In fact, he is the first Assamese DJ and music producer to be signed by this prominent record label.

Look out for him in the coming years, for he has the talent to take over the music space by storm.

