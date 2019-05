PM’s team: 25 Cabinet ministers, 33 MoS take oath

A total of 58 ministers are in the new cabinet.

The Council comprises of 25 Cabinet Ministers, 9 Minister of State (Independent Charge) and 24 Minister of State(MoS).

State wise allotment in the cabinet shows that there are 9 ministers from UP, 8 from Maharashtra, 5 from Bihar, 4 from Karnataka and 3 from Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan each.

There are six women in Prime Minister Modi’s new cabinet.

Here’s a full break-up of Modi’s Team 2.o

CABINET MINISTERS

Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Jayaram Gadkari

DV Sadanand Gowda

Nirmala Sitharaman

Ram Vilas Paswan

Narendra Singh Tomar

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

S Jaishankar

Ramesh Pokriyan Nishant

Arjun Munda, Khunti

Smriti Zubin Irani

Dr Harsh Vardhan

Prakash Javadekar

Piyush Goyal

Dharmendra Pradhan

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Pralhad Joshi

Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey

Arvind Sawant

Giriraj Singh

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

MoS (Independent Charge)

Santosh Gangwar

Rao Inderjit Singh

Shripad Naik

Dr Jitendra Singh

Kiren Rijuju

Prahlad Patel

RK Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

MoS

Faggan Singh Kulaste

Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Arjun Meghwal, Bikaner

V K Singh, Ghaziabad

Krishnan Pal Gurjar

Raosaheb Danve

G Kishan Reddy

Parshottam Rupala

Ramdas Athawale

Niranjan Jyoti

Babul Supriyo

Sanjeev Balyan

Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre

Anurag Thakur

Suresh Angadi

Nityanand Rai

Rattan Lal Kataria

V Muralidheeran

Renuka Singh Saruta

Som Prakash

Rameshwar Teli

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Kailash Choud hary

Debashree Chaudhuri