Nitin Gadkari joins PM Modi’s Council of Ministers

Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive time on May 30 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. PM Modi’s council of ministers also took oath alongside him and much has been speculated about who all will make it to the Union Cabinet this time out. There are several senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who are touted to secure a cabinet role and one leader who leads the list of cabinet probables is Nitin Gadkari.

Nitin Gadkari is the current Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation in the Government of India. He has been the highest performing union ministers in Narendra Modi’s first cabinet. Since 2014, the performance reports of the Ministry for Road Transport & Highways has produced some incredible numbers year in and year out. Reportedly, out of the total stalled projects he inherited after assuming the ministry, projects worth Rs 1 trillion were terminated and while other projects in excess of Rs 350 billion were put up for rebidding.

According to the ministry, Nitin Gadkari speeded up the road creation work in his first year from 2 km/day to 16.5 km/day, he increased it to 21 km/day in his second year and in his final year, the road construction in the country was taking place at 30 km/day. Recognising the importance of nature and aesthetics along the roads and highways, Gadkari reserved an amount of one per cent of the total projects awarded in his tenure worth Rs 2 trillion for trees and beautification.

Although he keeps a low profile, Nitin Gadkari is one of the most influential and powerful leaders within the BJP ranks. He also enjoys massive popularity in Maharashtra, where he is fondly called as the “Flyover Man”. It will come as a big surprise to many if Nitin Gadkari is not re-inducted into the Union Cabinet.