Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, May 30th, 2019

Nitin Gadkari joins PM Modi’s Council of Ministers

There are several senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who are touted to secure a cabinet role and one leader who leads the list of cabinet probables is Nitin Gadkari.

Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive time on May 30 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. PM Modi’s council of ministers also took oath alongside him and much has been speculated about who all will make it to the Union Cabinet this time out. There are several senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who are touted to secure a cabinet role and one leader who leads the list of cabinet probables is Nitin Gadkari.

Nitin Gadkari is the current Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation in the Government of India. He has been the highest performing union ministers in Narendra Modi’s first cabinet. Since 2014, the performance reports of the Ministry for Road Transport & Highways has produced some incredible numbers year in and year out. Reportedly, out of the total stalled projects he inherited after assuming the ministry, projects worth Rs 1 trillion were terminated and while other projects in excess of Rs 350 billion were put up for rebidding.

According to the ministry, Nitin Gadkari speeded up the road creation work in his first year from 2 km/day to 16.5 km/day, he increased it to 21 km/day in his second year and in his final year, the road construction in the country was taking place at 30 km/day. Recognising the importance of nature and aesthetics along the roads and highways, Gadkari reserved an amount of one per cent of the total projects awarded in his tenure worth Rs 2 trillion for trees and beautification.

Although he keeps a low profile, Nitin Gadkari is one of the most influential and powerful leaders within the BJP ranks. He also enjoys massive popularity in Maharashtra, where he is fondly called as the “Flyover Man”. It will come as a big surprise to many if Nitin Gadkari is not re-inducted into the Union Cabinet.

Happening Nagpur
Ranium Systems builds first of kind software to report sexual misconduct
Ranium Systems builds first of kind software to report sexual misconduct
State Board 12th Results: Kanak Gajbhiye, Ishika Satija, Rakhi Morey hit top spots in Nagpur
State Board 12th Results: Kanak Gajbhiye, Ishika Satija, Rakhi Morey hit top spots in Nagpur
Nagpur Crime News
Rashly driven bike led to pillion riders’ death in MIDC
Rashly driven bike led to pillion riders’ death in MIDC
Man booked for sexually exploiting girl for six years
Man booked for sexually exploiting girl for six years
Maharashtra News
VIDEO: शपथविधीनंतर नागपुरात भाजपाकडून जोरदार जल्लोष,१ जून रोजी सत्कार
VIDEO: शपथविधीनंतर नागपुरात भाजपाकडून जोरदार जल्लोष,१ जून रोजी सत्कार
बारावीच्या परीक्षेत नरेंद्र तिडके महाविद्यालया च्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे सुयश .
बारावीच्या परीक्षेत नरेंद्र तिडके महाविद्यालया च्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे सुयश .
Hindi News
संघ के चहेते और परिवहन प्रोजेक्टों के हुनरमंद नितिन गडकरी दुबारा बने केंद्रीय मंत्री
संघ के चहेते और परिवहन प्रोजेक्टों के हुनरमंद नितिन गडकरी दुबारा बने केंद्रीय मंत्री
लोकमान्य नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन से लेकर सुभाष नगर स्टेशन तक हुआ ऐतिहासिक पहला ट्रायल रन
लोकमान्य नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन से लेकर सुभाष नगर स्टेशन तक हुआ ऐतिहासिक पहला ट्रायल रन
Trending News
In Pic : Metro trial run from Lokmanya Nagar to Subhas Nagar
In Pic : Metro trial run from Lokmanya Nagar to Subhas Nagar
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
Featured News
PM’s team: 25 Cabinet ministers, 33 MoS take oath
PM’s team: 25 Cabinet ministers, 33 MoS take oath
WATCH LIVE – PM Narendra Modi and his Minister’s being sworn in
WATCH LIVE – PM Narendra Modi and his Minister’s being sworn in
Trending In Nagpur
Nitin Gadkari joins PM Modi’s Council of Ministers
Nitin Gadkari joins PM Modi’s Council of Ministers
संघ के चहेते और परिवहन प्रोजेक्टों के हुनरमंद नितिन गडकरी दुबारा बने केंद्रीय मंत्री
संघ के चहेते और परिवहन प्रोजेक्टों के हुनरमंद नितिन गडकरी दुबारा बने केंद्रीय मंत्री
लोकमान्य नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन से लेकर सुभाष नगर स्टेशन तक हुआ ऐतिहासिक पहला ट्रायल रन
लोकमान्य नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन से लेकर सुभाष नगर स्टेशन तक हुआ ऐतिहासिक पहला ट्रायल रन
Modi sworn in as 16th PM of India
Modi sworn in as 16th PM of India
RST Cancer Hospital to observe ‘World No Tobacco Day’ tomorrow
RST Cancer Hospital to observe ‘World No Tobacco Day’ tomorrow
WATCH LIVE – PM Narendra Modi and his Minister’s being sworn in
WATCH LIVE – PM Narendra Modi and his Minister’s being sworn in
In Pic : Metro trial run from Lokmanya Nagar to Subhas Nagar
In Pic : Metro trial run from Lokmanya Nagar to Subhas Nagar
‘The Forces Foundation’ students to join NDA, SPI Aurangabad
‘The Forces Foundation’ students to join NDA, SPI Aurangabad
Rashly driven bike led to pillion riders’ death in MIDC
Rashly driven bike led to pillion riders’ death in MIDC
Star bus bumps into divider near Chatrapati Square
Star bus bumps into divider near Chatrapati Square
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145