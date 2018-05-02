Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 20th, 2020

    PM’s remarks being misinterpreted, says govt

    The government has issued clarification on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that no one entered Indian territory and no Indian posts were taken over.

    ‘Attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation to remarks by the prime minister at the all-party meeting yesterday,’ a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

    ‘PM Modi’s comment that there was no Chinese presence on Indian side of LAC pertained to situation following bravery of armed forces,’ the Prime Minister’s Office said.

    ‘Sacrifices of soldiers foiled attempt of Chinese side to erect structures and also cleared attempted transgression in Galwan on June 15,’ the PMO said.

    ‘Words of the PM that those who tried to transgress were taught befitting lesson by our brave sons succinctly summed up ethos of armed forces,’ the statement said.

    ‘It is unfortunate that unnecessary controversy over PM’s remarks being created at a time when brave soldiers are defending our borders,’ it said.

    ‘Focus of PM’s remarks at all-party meeting was events of June 15 at Galwan that led to loss of lives of 20 soldiers,’ the PMO said.

    Trending In Nagpur
    तंत्रज्ञानाचा उपयोग विकास व रोजगारासाठी व्हावा : नितीन गडकरी
    तंत्रज्ञानाचा उपयोग विकास व रोजगारासाठी व्हावा : नितीन गडकरी
    एमएसएमईत परकीय गुंतवणूक आणण्याचे प्रयत्न : नितीन गडकरी
    एमएसएमईत परकीय गुंतवणूक आणण्याचे प्रयत्न : नितीन गडकरी
    Nagpur Police’s OTP fraud awareness post has a ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ connection; Shoojit reacts
    Nagpur Police’s OTP fraud awareness post has a ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ connection; Shoojit reacts
    OCHRI Homeopathy division provides Covid 19 prevention strategy
    OCHRI Homeopathy division provides Covid 19 prevention strategy
    सभागृह छोड़ बौखला कर चलते बने मनपायुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    सभागृह छोड़ बौखला कर चलते बने मनपायुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    ग़लतफ़हमी में न रहे ग्राहक : बिजली बिल कितना भी क्यों न आये , उसे भरना ही होगा
    ग़लतफ़हमी में न रहे ग्राहक : बिजली बिल कितना भी क्यों न आये , उसे भरना ही होगा
    Married man traps another woman, dupes her of Rs 6.30 lakh, arrested
    Married man traps another woman, dupes her of Rs 6.30 lakh, arrested
    Two men try to murder goods vehicle driver over petty issue in Wathoda
    Two men try to murder goods vehicle driver over petty issue in Wathoda
    नागपुरातील गांधीबाग, भोईपुरा, नरसाळ्यातील परिसर सील
    नागपुरातील गांधीबाग, भोईपुरा, नरसाळ्यातील परिसर सील
    No role of Municipal Commissioner in our affairs: NSSCDCL
    No role of Municipal Commissioner in our affairs: NSSCDCL
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0