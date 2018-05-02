Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur Police’s OTP fraud awareness post has a ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ connection; Shoojit reacts

    Nagpur Police often spreads awareness on topical issues through Bollywood twists and this time it was Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’. Talking about OTP (One-time password) frauds, Nagpur Police used a clip from Amitabh Bachchan’s movie.

    “You may be lured for riches like Haveli and jaydaad, but the moment you’re asked for your OTP, just say…. KUCH KEH NAHI SAKTE” (I can’t say), wrote the City Police’ official handle. The director of the film Shoojit Sircar wrote, “Absolutely right! Wah” with smiling emojis.

    A fan commented on Shoojit’s status and wrote that he was disappointed with ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ because he didn’t find it entertaining like Piku. To this, Sircar said, “Ji sir:)) Lekin ye piku 2 nahi tha isiliye maafi:) Waise bahut log hain jo piku 2 banane ka soch rahein hain:)” [translation: Yes sir, but this wasn’t Piku 2, hence apologies. But I hear many people are planning to make a sequel to Piku.]

    Earlier, the Nagpur Police shared a screengrab of a scene from the film ‘Chennai Express’ to encourage social distancing on social media in one such post that was widely shared online. Modifying the caption instead of the original dialogue from the film that says, “don’t underestimate the power of a common man”, police wrote social distancing on the picture where actor Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone can be seen sitting 2 metres apart on the bench. Twitter users found the post “funny” and lauded the Nagpur Police for the apt example from the stills of a Bollywood flick.

    About Gulabo Sitabo
    The ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ storyline, does a great job in portraying the Indian society in not only a humorous way, but it also carries many moral themes. As the character goes through challenges in the movie, their true nature is revealed. In the end, the audience sees how the actions of Mirza and Baankey lead them into a bottomless pit of losses.

