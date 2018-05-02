PM writes to Dhoni: We’re eternally grateful

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the latter announced his retirement from international cricket.

The PM in his letter wrote, “In your trademark unassuming style you shared a video that was enough to become a passionate discussion point for entire nation. 130 crore Indians were disappointed but also eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket.”

On August 15, the former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket.

“Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” he said in a video post on Instagram.

Dhoni is regarded as one of India’s most successful captains, having led the country to two World Cup titles — the World T20 in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.