    Published On : Mon, May 11th, 2020
    PM to hold conference with CMs today at 3 pm

    As India enters the last week of the 54-day coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with chief ministers during which a strategy for a phased exit from the shutdown is to be discussed.

    Modi’s discussions with chief ministers of states and union territories on Monday at 3 pm are expected to revolve on steps for reviving the battered economy and scaling up all efforts to bring more ‘red’ zones with high COVID-19 case load into ‘orange’ or ‘green’ zones, as they push for stepping up economic activities in a calibrated manner.

    The Centre also weighed the pros and cons of further easing of restrictions for a graded exit from the twice extended lockdown due to end on May 17 but sources said the curbs still in place are unlikely to be withdrawn in one go.

    This will be Modi’s fifth interaction with the chief ministers since the coronavirus outbreak in the country.


