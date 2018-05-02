Airtel announces three new affordable prepaid recharge plans at Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199

Bharti Airtel has launched three new prepaid plans in select circles including Goa, Maharashtra and Kerala. The plans are priced at Rs 99, Rs 129 ad Rs 199, and bring with it unlimited calling benefits, SMS and daily internet quota. Airtel subscribers can buy these affordable plans from the telecom operator’s official website.

Airtel’s new prepaid recharge plans

Rs 99 prepaid plan: It will bring 1GB of data, unlimited voice calls to all networks and 100 SMS with a validity of 18 days. Additionally, the pack will offer a complimentary subscription to Zee5, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream. Telecom Talk reports that the plan will be available in Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, Assam, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Bihar and Jharkhand, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Rs 129 prepaid plan: This one offers 1GB of data, 300 SMS, unlimited voice calls to all networks for a validity of 24 days. Airtel is offering the Rs 129 plan in few circles like Kolkata, MP and Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Orissa, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Rs 199 prepaid plan: Lastly, the Rs 199 plan ships with unlimited voice calling benefits to all networks, 1GB of data and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 24 days. It is available in Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Kerala, Kolkata, MP and Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand, Orissa, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Jio’s Rs 2,399 prepaid plan

Just recently Reliance Jio had also introduced a new prepaid plan at Rs 2,399. This is a long-term plan that offers 2GB of data per day, Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling benefits, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12,000 minutes, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days.