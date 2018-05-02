Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 11th, 2020
    Tech News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Airtel announces three new affordable prepaid recharge plans at Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199

    Bharti Airtel has launched three new prepaid plans in select circles including Goa, Maharashtra and Kerala. The plans are priced at Rs 99, Rs 129 ad Rs 199, and bring with it unlimited calling benefits, SMS and daily internet quota. Airtel subscribers can buy these affordable plans from the telecom operator’s official website.

    Airtel’s new prepaid recharge plans
    Rs 99 prepaid plan: It will bring 1GB of data, unlimited voice calls to all networks and 100 SMS with a validity of 18 days. Additionally, the pack will offer a complimentary subscription to Zee5, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream. Telecom Talk reports that the plan will be available in Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, Assam, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Bihar and Jharkhand, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

    Rs 129 prepaid plan: This one offers 1GB of data, 300 SMS, unlimited voice calls to all networks for a validity of 24 days. Airtel is offering the Rs 129 plan in few circles like Kolkata, MP and Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Orissa, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

    Rs 199 prepaid plan: Lastly, the Rs 199 plan ships with unlimited voice calling benefits to all networks, 1GB of data and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 24 days. It is available in Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Kerala, Kolkata, MP and Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand, Orissa, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

    Jio’s Rs 2,399 prepaid plan
    Just recently Reliance Jio had also introduced a new prepaid plan at Rs 2,399. This is a long-term plan that offers 2GB of data per day, Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling benefits, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12,000 minutes, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days.


    Happening Nagpur
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Nagpur Crime News
    Banks move to contain loss, cuts credit card limit by 30%-90%, customers in tizzy
    Banks move to contain loss, cuts credit card limit by 30%-90%, customers in tizzy
    In Nagpur Beltarodi police station’s 90 staffers screened, 11 cops home quarantined
    In Nagpur Beltarodi police station’s 90 staffers screened, 11 cops home quarantined
    Maharashtra News
    मदर्स डे’च्या निमित्ताने गोर-गरिबांना अन्न धान्य किटचे वाटप
    मदर्स डे’च्या निमित्ताने गोर-गरिबांना अन्न धान्य किटचे वाटप
    राष्ट्रवादीकडून विधानपरिषदेसाठी शशिकांत शिंदे आणि अमोल मिटकरी यांची नावे जाहीर
    राष्ट्रवादीकडून विधानपरिषदेसाठी शशिकांत शिंदे आणि अमोल मिटकरी यांची नावे जाहीर
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: प्यासे हिरण की जान गई और मनचलों की अदा ठहरी
    गोंदिया: प्यासे हिरण की जान गई और मनचलों की अदा ठहरी
    12 मई से ट्रेन चलाने की तैयारी, कल शाम 4 बजे से IRCTC पर होगी बुकिंग
    12 मई से ट्रेन चलाने की तैयारी, कल शाम 4 बजे से IRCTC पर होगी बुकिंग
    Trending News
    Railways to begin few train services from May 12
    Railways to begin few train services from May 12
    Corona in Nagpur: 5 more test positive, total cases at 286
    Corona in Nagpur: 5 more test positive, total cases at 286
    Featured News
    Corona in Nagpur: Cases surge at 290, 81 recovered, 3 deaths 
    Corona in Nagpur: Cases surge at 290, 81 recovered, 3 deaths 
    5 Air India pilots test positive for Covid-19
    5 Air India pilots test positive for Covid-19
    Trending In Nagpur
    मदर्स डे’च्या निमित्ताने गोर-गरिबांना अन्न धान्य किटचे वाटप
    मदर्स डे’च्या निमित्ताने गोर-गरिबांना अन्न धान्य किटचे वाटप
    Corona in Nagpur: Cases surge at 290, 81 recovered, 3 deaths 
    Corona in Nagpur: Cases surge at 290, 81 recovered, 3 deaths 
    ” Mothers Day Special a Sunday Lock Down Concert “
    ” Mothers Day Special a Sunday Lock Down Concert “
    राज्यातील कृषी पंपांसाठी नवीन वीज जोडणी धोरण लवकरच -डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    राज्यातील कृषी पंपांसाठी नवीन वीज जोडणी धोरण लवकरच -डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Video : प्रभाग 12 में क्वारंटाइन सेंटर बनाने का विरोध
    Video : प्रभाग 12 में क्वारंटाइन सेंटर बनाने का विरोध
    Corona in Nagpur: 5 more test positive, total cases at 286
    Corona in Nagpur: 5 more test positive, total cases at 286
    नागपुर से तीसरी ट्रेन से 1159 मजदूर लखनऊ रवाना
    नागपुर से तीसरी ट्रेन से 1159 मजदूर लखनऊ रवाना
    नागपूरहून तिसऱ्या ट्रेनने लखनऊला ११५९ मजूर रवाना
    नागपूरहून तिसऱ्या ट्रेनने लखनऊला ११५९ मजूर रवाना
    सिम्बॉयसिस कोरेनटाईन केंद्राचा बाजूलाच नागपूरातील बकरा मंडी आजपासून सुरू
    सिम्बॉयसिस कोरेनटाईन केंद्राचा बाजूलाच नागपूरातील बकरा मंडी आजपासून सुरू
    नागपुरात कर्तव्यावरील महापालिकेच्या स्वास्थ्य अधिकाऱ्याला मारहाण
    नागपुरात कर्तव्यावरील महापालिकेच्या स्वास्थ्य अधिकाऱ्याला मारहाण
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145