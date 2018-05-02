Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash

Nagpur: Gittikhadan police have registered a case of theft against two maids for allegedly stealing a gold chain worth Rs 65,000/- from a house in New Jagruti Colony.

According to police, the theft took place on April 30 at 1 pm when daughter of complainent Anil Rajkumar Grover (58), a resident of Plot No. 18 (A), New Jagruti Colony, was taking a bath. She had kept her gold chain in the bathroom and forget to wear it again.

The complainent suspected that the chain might have stolen by maids – Chhaya alias Lalita Suresh Sharma, a resident of Jagdish Nagar or Kushbu Deorao Hatade, a resident of Friends Colony.

On the basis of complaint given by Grover, Gittikhadan policehave registered an offence under Sections 380 of IPC