    Published On : Mon, May 11th, 2020

    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash

    Nagpur: Gittikhadan police have registered a case of theft against two maids for allegedly stealing a gold chain worth Rs 65,000/- from a house in New Jagruti Colony.

    According to police, the theft took place on April 30 at 1 pm when daughter of complainent Anil Rajkumar Grover (58), a resident of Plot No. 18 (A), New Jagruti Colony, was taking a bath. She had kept her gold chain in the bathroom and forget to wear it again.

    The complainent suspected that the chain might have stolen by maids – Chhaya alias Lalita Suresh Sharma, a resident of Jagdish Nagar or Kushbu Deorao Hatade, a resident of Friends Colony.

    On the basis of complaint given by Grover, Gittikhadan policehave registered an offence under Sections 380 of IPC


