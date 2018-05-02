PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Swa-Nidhi Yojana online center inaugurated

Nagpur – The online application filling center has been inaugurated here on yesterday the Monday 10th’August’2020 by the hand of Mr. Subhash Jaidev, deputy municipal commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Mr Jaidev appealed to the city vendors to take maximum help of the center opened by the Research Institute.

Mr Jammu Anand national vice president of NHF has explained the whole scheme and the procedure of getting online application rooted and informed that the center will function every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the evening at 506 milk scheme employees Cooperative Housing Society, G.P.O. square, Civil Line, Nagpur. Applying for loan has been made an online process hence the Workers Welfare Research and Training Institute, Nagpur (WWRTI) has come forward to help the hawkers and set up a center. Mr. Jaidev has handed over duly filled application forms to four venders namely Mr. Narendra Puri, Gajanan Patekar, Shekhar Verma, and Mr. Arvind Dongre.

While speaking on the occasion Mr. Anand said that in a bid to help Street vendors of the country the Government of India has announced “PM street vendor’s atmanirbhar swa-nidhi Yojana” to support 50 lakh vendors of the country. Through this program a street vendor will be assured a loan of Rs. 10, 000 for a year period. This is a step in the direction to bring the street vendors in the formal financial system of the country, add Mr. Anand.

Mr. Anand further said that the National Hawkers Federation (NHF), the only national platform of street vendor’s unions/association in the country having pan India presence was demanding to bring the street vendors of this country who are backbone of informal economy in the ambit of formal financial system of the country since long. Finally the government of India has recognized the role of the vendors in the overall economy of the country and has marked 5000 crore to support the street vendors.

Realizing the negative impact of lockdown on the street vendors wherein the whole business of vending has not only destroyed but has crippled the families of street vendors. The situation is so grim that families who are dependent on street vendors are at the verge of starvation therefore, the news of street vendors committing suicide is pouring in from various parts of the country, added Mr. Anand.

The Nagpur Zila Path Vikreta (hawker) Sangh and Saptahik Bajar Path Vikreta Sangh the two affiliate organizations of NHF have stepped in the process of convincing the street vendors how important is the loan scheme of the government for them. Mr. Shirish Fulzhale senior leader of the hawkers has conducted the proramme and Ms. Kavita Dheer, secretary, Nagpur Zilla path Vikreta Hawker Sangh has proposed vote of thank. Prominently present were Niyaaz Pathan, Hemant Patmase (member local committee on scheme), Mushtak Shaik, Rajesh Vijekar, Imran Shaik, Mahesh Sumate, Sanjay Verma, Ms. Kalpna and Ms. Kiran Thakre. For further details vendors can contact on 9850247384 and 9766968963