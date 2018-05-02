Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jul 23rd, 2019
PM must tell India of meeting with Trump: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi reacts to the ongoing debate on whether PM Modi did in fact ask US President Donald Trump to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir.

“President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India & Pakistan on Kashmir! If true, PM Modi has betrayed India’s interests & 1972 Shimla Agreement.

“A weak Foreign Ministry denial won’t do. PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him & @POTUS.”

Rahul tweeted the statement since he was not present in Parliament today.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following uproar by Opposition MPs demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on US President Donald Trump’s claim that India requested him to mediate in the Kashmir issue.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the House after MPs raised slogans demanding a response from the Prime Minister.

The Opposition’s parliamentarians were seeking a reply by Modi in Parliament over the issue as Trump claimed Modi had requested him to meditate on the long-pending issue during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

The House was earlier adjourned till 12 pm following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement on the US President’s claim.

Jaishankar said, “I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi.”

