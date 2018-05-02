Govt planning to make vaccine available to all: PM

Every Indian will get the Covid vaccine: PM

New Delhi: PM Modi begins his address to the nation by talking about the Covid-19 pandemic. “Let’s not forget that even though lockdown has gone away, the virus has not. Our recovery rate is good and the fatality rate is low.

We are coming out of our homes now, but we cannot let our guard down.

Our covid statistics are better than many other countries.

Economy is slowly coming back on track. We have have been able to save many people from Covid.

We will soon cross the 10-crore tests mark, increased testing has been our strength.

Whenever the Corona vaccine is out, we will ensure that each and every person in the country gets it. Work has begun on ensuring that.

Till the vaccine is available, you cannot let down your guard.

Even a little carelessness can destroy all that have gained in these months.





