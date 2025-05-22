PM Modi virtually inaugurates modernised Itwari Railway Station

Advertisement



Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually modernised Itwari Railway Station along 103 redeveloped railway stations, spread across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He also flagged off a new weekly train between Bandra Terminus in Mumbai and Bikaner station in Rajasthan.

The renovated Itwari station has been named Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Itwari Railway Station. Previously burdened by inadequate traffic flow and unstructured parking, the station now boasts enhanced entry and exit points, organised vehicle lanes, a dedicated two-wheeler parking area, and a traffic regulation system.

These upgrades are designed to streamline passenger movement and reduce congestion, offering both functionality and safety. Passengers arriving at the station will now experience a suite of modern conveniences including digital ticketing counters, revamped waiting rooms, and purpose-built facilities for differently-abled individuals. A Jan Aushadhi centre offering affordable generic medicines and a railway coach restaurant have also been added to enhance commuter welfare.

Beyond functionality, the redevelopment also delivers a visual and cultural impact. The station façade merges traditional Indian motifs with contemporary architectural elements. Interiors feature Gond-style wall paintings, thread-based artwork, and handloom displays — all drawn from Nagpur’s rich artisanal legacy.

Special features such as a mosaic tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and art installations referencing Nagpur’s famed oranges add a localised flavour to the aesthetic design. The station’s transformation represents a commitment to not just infrastructure enhancement, but also to sustainable and inclusive development.

In alignment with the government’s broader objective of creating eco-friendly and accessible urban transport spaces, the station includes a new toilet complex inspired by contemporary designs from Bhubaneswar, promoting cleanliness and user-friendly services.

Of the 103 stations redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore, 19 are in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Gujarat, 15 in Maharashtra, nine in Tamil Nadu, eight in Rajasthan, six in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, three each in Jharkhand, Telangana and West Bengal, two each in Bihar and Kerala and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Puducherry.

Launched in 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a long-term plan to improve railway stations and develop them as “city centres”. According to the Ministry of Railways, under the scheme, detailed plans are made for each station and the work is done in phases, based on what each station needs.

