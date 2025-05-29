PM Modi urged to name Nagpur Rly Station after Raje Raghuji Maharaj Bhosale-I

In a letter to PM Modi, Raje Mudhoji Bhosale, a descendant of the Bhonsle royal family, has formally requested him to rename the Nagpur Railway Station after the Maratha warrior king Raje Raghuji Maharaj Bhosale-I

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra and one of India’s fastest-growing metropolises, Nagpur is currently witnessing rapid infrastructure development. From large-scale urban projects to the upgrading of transportation systems, the city is undergoing a transformative phase. Key hubs like Nagpur Railway Station and the upcoming international airport are being modernized to meet the demands of the future.

Amidst this wave of development, a renewed call has been made to honour Nagpur’s historical legacy. Raje Mudhoji Bhosale, a descendant of the Bhonsle royal family, has formally requested the Central Government to rename the Nagpur Railway Station after the Maratha warrior king Raje Raghuji Maharaj Bhosale-I, founder of the Nagpur kingdom and a pivotal figure in the expansion of Hindavi Swarajya.

A letter to the Prime Minister

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raje Mudhoji Bhosale highlighted the contributions of the Maratha kings to Indian history, particularly that of Raje Raghuji Maharaj Bhosale-I, who established and expanded the Nagpur kingdom.

“The entire nation reveres the Maratha kings – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj — who laid the foundation of Hindavi Swarajya. Continuing their legacy, Raje Raghuji Maharaj Bhosale-I played a crucial role in spreading the ideals of self-rule. His dominion once extended over 2,17,560 sq. km, covering present-day Odisha, Bihar, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gondwana, and Maharashtra,” the letter states.

Calling him a “valiant Hindu warrior whose name struck fear across the subcontinent,” Bhosale urged that such a heroic figure be honoured by naming the Nagpur Railway Station after him.

A long-standing demand

This is not the first time such a request has been made. For years, various community groups and citizens have urged authorities to rename Nagpur Railway Station in honour of historical and cultural icons. The demand, however, has gained renewed momentum with Bhosale’s appeal.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and senior railway officials. Supporters hope the Ministry of Railways will consider the proposal positively.

As Nagpur strides forward with modernization, the city’s royal descendants and historians seek to ensure its rich past is not forgotten — even as it embraces the future.

