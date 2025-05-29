Big relief for farmers: Maha Govt waives farm land partition registration fee

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major relief for farmers, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a proposal by the Revenue Department to waive the registration fee for documents related to the partition of agricultural land. The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting.

Until now, the registration fee for both agricultural and non-agricultural property transactions was uniform — 1% of the total value, with a cap of Rs. 30,000. While the stamp duty for agricultural land was nominal at Rs. 100, farmers still had to pay the registration fee. This led many to avoid registering such documents, which often resulted in legal disputes.

With the new policy, the economic burden on farmers will be reduced, and legal clarity on land ownership within families will be enhanced. Proper documentation through legal registration is expected to prevent future conflicts over land ownership.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule discussed the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting how the existing fees discouraged farmers from registering land partition documents. He emphasized that legal disputes over unregistered documents had caused unnecessary financial and mental stress to farmers and their families.

In line with Section 85 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, the government has now officially waived the registration fee for such documents. This move is expected to increase the number of registered land partition deeds and reduce disputes related to agricultural land usage.

Though the state government estimates a revenue loss of Rs. 35–40 crore annually due to this waiver, it considers the decision necessary to protect the interests of farmers and promote legal clarity in land ownership.

“This decision removes the financial burden of registration from farmers and will accelerate the process of land partition documentation,” said Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

