PM Modi to visit Nagpur

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Nagpur in September with tentative date as per sources is Sep 7 or Sep 17 subject to confirmation for launching various projects. This information was provided in the core committee meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held at Ravi Bhavan in city on Saturday. The meeting was presided over by senior BJP leader and Speaker of State Assembly Haribhau Bagde.

In the core committee meeting, it was informed that the Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Nagpur on September 17 for launching various development projects. In view of coming Assembly elections, the party is organising booth level meetings in all constituencies in city.

The core committee meeting was also attended by City BJP President Pravin Datke, Mayor Nanda Jichkar, MLAs Krishna Khopde, Sudhakar Deshmukh, Vikas Kumbhare, Dr Milind Mane, Sudhakar Kohale, Deputy Mayor Deepraj Pardikar, Chairman of Standing Committee Pradeep Pohane, Corporators Dayashankar Tiwari, Sandeep Jadhav, Chetana Tank, Divya Dhurde, Archana Dehankar, Kirtida Ajmera, Jaiprakash Gupta, office bearers of city unit of party, former MPs and others.

Later, the Speaker Bagde, who arrived in city on Friday, would be meeting people interested to contest Assembly elections from various constituencies in Nagpur city.