3 men booked for grabbing plot with forged documents, cheating woman

Nagpur: Kotwali police have booked three conmen for grabbing a plot of land with forged documents and cheating a woman in the fraudulent deal.

The main accused, Ramesh Baburao Pund (50), resident of Mahal Killa Road, forged various documents including power of attorney, no objection certificate, possession letter. With the help of the forged documents, the accused Ramesh Pund grabbed a 1200 sq ft plot in the layout of Jagruti Janseva Developers at Bahadura in Khasra No. 20. Later, the accused sold the plot to the complainant Amruta Sanjay Rehpade (30), resident of Shaktimata Nagar, Kharbi Road, Vathoda Layout and cheated her in the fraudulent deal.

The two other accused namely Shekhar Mate and Bhagwan Mate connived with the main accused Ramesh Pund and helped him in selling the grabbed plot to the complainant.

Kotwali ASI Deepak Lanjewar has registered a case against the three accused under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further.