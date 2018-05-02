Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Aug 31st, 2019

3 men booked for grabbing plot with forged documents, cheating woman

Nagpur: Kotwali police have booked three conmen for grabbing a plot of land with forged documents and cheating a woman in the fraudulent deal.

The main accused, Ramesh Baburao Pund (50), resident of Mahal Killa Road, forged various documents including power of attorney, no objection certificate, possession letter. With the help of the forged documents, the accused Ramesh Pund grabbed a 1200 sq ft plot in the layout of Jagruti Janseva Developers at Bahadura in Khasra No. 20. Later, the accused sold the plot to the complainant Amruta Sanjay Rehpade (30), resident of Shaktimata Nagar, Kharbi Road, Vathoda Layout and cheated her in the fraudulent deal.

The two other accused namely Shekhar Mate and Bhagwan Mate connived with the main accused Ramesh Pund and helped him in selling the grabbed plot to the complainant.

Kotwali ASI Deepak Lanjewar has registered a case against the three accused under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

Happening Nagpur
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Hot pursuit of evils haunting people marks Kali, Pili Marbats, Badgyas in Nagpur
Hot pursuit of evils haunting people marks Kali, Pili Marbats, Badgyas in Nagpur
Nagpur Crime News
Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor
Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor
3 men booked for grabbing plot with forged documents, cheating woman
3 men booked for grabbing plot with forged documents, cheating woman
Maharashtra News
पोलिस एक प्रज्ञावंत भूमिकेचा शिलेदार-एसीपी राजेश परदेसी
पोलिस एक प्रज्ञावंत भूमिकेचा शिलेदार-एसीपी राजेश परदेसी
ग्रामसेवक संघटनेचा संप तात्काळ मिटविण्याच्या मागणीसाठी सरपंच संघटनेचे सामूहिक निवेदन
ग्रामसेवक संघटनेचा संप तात्काळ मिटविण्याच्या मागणीसाठी सरपंच संघटनेचे सामूहिक निवेदन
Hindi News
गोंदियाः खेत में किसान का मर्डर
गोंदियाः खेत में किसान का मर्डर
गणेश प्रतिमा का श्रृंगार कर रहे युवक को लगा करंट
गणेश प्रतिमा का श्रृंगार कर रहे युवक को लगा करंट
Trending News
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Major blast at Shirpur Chemical Factory near Maharashtra’s Dhule; 20 dead, 40injured, many trapped
Major blast at Shirpur Chemical Factory near Maharashtra’s Dhule; 20 dead, 40injured, many trapped
Featured News
Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city
Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city
First look: Chandrayaan-2 themed Lalbaugcha Raja
First look: Chandrayaan-2 themed Lalbaugcha Raja
Trending In Nagpur
Mumbai top cop accused of forcing builder to buy back flats at high prices
Mumbai top cop accused of forcing builder to buy back flats at high prices
NMC cracks whip on PoP nuisance in city
NMC cracks whip on PoP nuisance in city
Felicitation Programme of Retired Officials organized in WCL
Felicitation Programme of Retired Officials organized in WCL
SBI and Nagpur Metro launches ‘MAHA Card’ for commuters
SBI and Nagpur Metro launches ‘MAHA Card’ for commuters
Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor
Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor
Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city
Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Hot pursuit of evils haunting people marks Kali, Pili Marbats, Badgyas in Nagpur
Hot pursuit of evils haunting people marks Kali, Pili Marbats, Badgyas in Nagpur
3 men booked for grabbing plot with forged documents, cheating woman
3 men booked for grabbing plot with forged documents, cheating woman
PM Modi to visit Nagpur
PM Modi to visit Nagpur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145