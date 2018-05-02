PM Modi to interact with CMs via video conference on 27 April

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking to chief ministers of all states on April 27 regarding the national lockdown and the coronavirus situation in the country.

This will be the PM’s third videoconference with all chief ministers since India went under a national lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sources revealed that PM Modi will not only speak to the chief ministers but also seek their feedback on the ongoing lockdown.

The meeting comes after several states announced relaxations in the Covid-19 lockdown on April 20 based on guidelines issued by the Centre.

After taking feedback from the chief ministers, the Centre will prepare the strategy for the future.

The lockdown, which was extended on April 14, will come to an end on May 3.

The last videoconference between the prime minister and the chief minister was held on April 11, days before the lockdown was extended.

The Union Home Ministry had then sought views of state governments on various aspects, including whether more categories of people and services need to be exempted. Before that, only essential services are exempted.

During his April 2 interaction with chief ministers, PM Modi had pitched for a “staggered” exit from the ongoing lockdown. The prime minister then told these leaders that states, district administrations and experts have suggested extension of the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, the prime minister had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss ways and means to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.