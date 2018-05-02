Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 23rd, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    PM Modi to interact with CMs via video conference on 27 April

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking to chief ministers of all states on April 27 regarding the national lockdown and the coronavirus situation in the country.

    This will be the PM’s third videoconference with all chief ministers since India went under a national lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

    Sources revealed that PM Modi will not only speak to the chief ministers but also seek their feedback on the ongoing lockdown.

    The meeting comes after several states announced relaxations in the Covid-19 lockdown on April 20 based on guidelines issued by the Centre.

    After taking feedback from the chief ministers, the Centre will prepare the strategy for the future.

    The lockdown, which was extended on April 14, will come to an end on May 3.

    The last videoconference between the prime minister and the chief minister was held on April 11, days before the lockdown was extended.

    The Union Home Ministry had then sought views of state governments on various aspects, including whether more categories of people and services need to be exempted. Before that, only essential services are exempted.

    During his April 2 interaction with chief ministers, PM Modi had pitched for a “staggered” exit from the ongoing lockdown. The prime minister then told these leaders that states, district administrations and experts have suggested extension of the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

    Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, the prime minister had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss ways and means to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Murderous attack on man in Sakkardara
    Murderous attack on man in Sakkardara
    Criminal caught with 13 boxes of liquor bottles in Shantinagar
    Criminal caught with 13 boxes of liquor bottles in Shantinagar
    Maharashtra News
    राज्यात कोरोना बाधित ७८९ रुग्ण बरे होऊन घरी
    राज्यात कोरोना बाधित ७८९ रुग्ण बरे होऊन घरी
    यावेळी पाणीबिल ऑनलाईन बघा आणि ऑनलाईनच भरा.
    यावेळी पाणीबिल ऑनलाईन बघा आणि ऑनलाईनच भरा.
    Hindi News
    क्वारंटाइन महिला के साथ बदसलूकी,मामला दबा रहे मनपा स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी
    क्वारंटाइन महिला के साथ बदसलूकी,मामला दबा रहे मनपा स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी
    सिद्दीकी सेवामुक्त,जल्द करो सरकारी बंगला खाली
    सिद्दीकी सेवामुक्त,जल्द करो सरकारी बंगला खाली
    Trending News
    India’s COVID-19 cases rises to 21,393
    India’s COVID-19 cases rises to 21,393
    Corona patients inch closer to 100 in Nagpur, 14 more test positive
    Corona patients inch closer to 100 in Nagpur, 14 more test positive
    Featured News
    PM Modi to interact with CMs via video conference on 27 April
    PM Modi to interact with CMs via video conference on 27 April
    Maha HM releases list of 101 people arrested in Palghar lynching
    Maha HM releases list of 101 people arrested in Palghar lynching
    Trending In Nagpur
    राज्यात कोरोना बाधित ७८९ रुग्ण बरे होऊन घरी
    राज्यात कोरोना बाधित ७८९ रुग्ण बरे होऊन घरी
    क्वारंटाइन महिला के साथ बदसलूकी,मामला दबा रहे मनपा स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी
    क्वारंटाइन महिला के साथ बदसलूकी,मामला दबा रहे मनपा स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी
    सिद्दीकी सेवामुक्त,जल्द करो सरकारी बंगला खाली
    सिद्दीकी सेवामुक्त,जल्द करो सरकारी बंगला खाली
    FIR against Republic TV Chief in Nagpur, Arnab alleges he was attacked in Mumbai
    FIR against Republic TV Chief in Nagpur, Arnab alleges he was attacked in Mumbai
    NCC Cadets take to ‘Yogdaan’ exercise in Nagpur
    NCC Cadets take to ‘Yogdaan’ exercise in Nagpur
    Murderous attack on man in Sakkardara
    Murderous attack on man in Sakkardara
    यावेळी पाणीबिल ऑनलाईन बघा आणि ऑनलाईनच भरा.
    यावेळी पाणीबिल ऑनलाईन बघा आणि ऑनलाईनच भरा.
    ‘कोरोना’विरुद्धच्या युद्धावर विलगीकरणानेच मिळणार विजय
    ‘कोरोना’विरुद्धच्या युद्धावर विलगीकरणानेच मिळणार विजय
    लॉकडाऊन’मध्ये शेतकऱ्यांची गैरसोय होणार नाही – पालकमंत्री
    लॉकडाऊन’मध्ये शेतकऱ्यांची गैरसोय होणार नाही – पालकमंत्री
    सात और पॉजिटिव, मरीजों की संख्या हुई 99 – मेडिकल से दो मरीज डिस्चार्ज
    सात और पॉजिटिव, मरीजों की संख्या हुई 99 – मेडिकल से दो मरीज डिस्चार्ज
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145